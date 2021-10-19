The One Oh One
Season 4 is here!
Local discoveries, in-depth conversations and informative stories from the communities that hug Highway 101 along California’s Central, South Coast. From Thousand Oaks to Ventura to Santa Barbara and beyond.
The One Oh One podcast has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, an RTNA 'Best Podcast' award and an LA Press Club award.
Dealing with the silver tsunami: How Ventura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple in the next few decadesVentura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple over the next few decades while the amount of people to care for these seniors is predicted to decrease dramatically.In this episode of The One Oh One we look at what’s been called the silver tsunami and its consequences. (Part 1 of a two-part series).
When you’re decommissioning an oil platform, what happens to the thriving ecosystems living on the platform's underwater structureSome of the most productive ecosystems on the planet can be found on the underwater structures of oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. So, when you’re decommissioning and dismantling an oil platform what do you do with these thriving ecosystems?
On The One Oh One podcast we journey up and down Highway 101 along California’s Central and South Coasts sharing discoveries, stories and conversations. From Simi Valley to Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo and beyond.It’s season four – a season about consequences.
The billion dollar price tag and burden of storing nuclear waste that comes when Diablo Canyon is finally decommissionedCalifornia's last operational nuclear power plant is perched on the ocean’s edge near the City of San Luis Obispo on the Central Coast. Diablo Canyon was due to close in 2025 – it’s unlikely that’s going to happen. But, ultimately one day it will be decommissioned. In this episode of The One Oh One, we look at the massive costs and risks for the local community.
From the early 20th century and Golden Age of Hollywood onwards, so many movies and TV series were filmed on the Central and South Coasts. Then around the 1980s, filming started to leave California because it became too expensive. Now there's a push to bring that filming back. In this episode of The One Oh One we visit three historic filming locations, to see that revitalization in action.
More than a million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. A million – its just number - but a million husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, daughters, sons. They all belonged to someone. In this episode of The One Oh One, loss and remembrance – we hear from two local people who lost someone to COVID-19, as they celebrate that loved one’s life, but also share the long lasting grief that’s left after they’ve gone.
To decrease fatal whale strikes and improve air quality, ships were asked to do one thing: slow downThe Santa Barbara Channel is one of the most vibrant, diverse ocean environments for marine animals. It also serves as an important trade route for ships heading to and from Southern California ports. This sharing of space has been fatal for whales and terrible for air quality. The story of how an environmental problem led to a single seemingly simple solution.
There are close to 600 place names in the U.S. that incorporate the word negro. Before it was negro, it was the N-word. In recent years individuals and groups have set out to change these names – that is true of a mountain near Agoura Hills. In this episode, we look at the shedding of one racist place name in our neighborhood, and how it revealed the hidden history of a Black pioneer.
In Fall 2022, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians are slated to open a museum and cultural center on their reservation – something they call a long anticipated dream. The museum will be filled with stories that were lost for a long time, along with exhibits and events that showcase their own language that was only recently rediscovered. In this episode we speak to the tribe and go inside the future museum.
Cerisa House Wesley was the first African American born in the City of Ventura. The year was 1898. And this was the first documented birth at least. Her life is remarkable not just because of her historic birth, but because despite her being a qualified nurse she was never allowed to use her skills in a hospital setting because of the color of her skin. This is the story of a Black nurse no hospital would hire.