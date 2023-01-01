Real Estate Donation
Donating real estate to KCLU is a great way to support our mission of providing comprehensive local and national public radio programming.
KCLU has partnered with CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services), our longtime partner on our successful vehicle donation program, to process real estate donations to benefit KCLU. Our program takes any property type (land, homes, commercial) in any location as long as there is equity.
To find out more about the program and start the process click here: https://kclu.careasy.org/real-estate-donation