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The Mission Basilica San Buenaventura is receiving a $750,000 federal grant from the California Missions Foundation.
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Although the school has some of its original features like fireplaces, its offerings are modern. It prepares students for college or vocational training.
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The fire burned nearly 20,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures.
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It’s an iconic pollinator, but the Western Monarch Butterfly, which mostly migrates to California's Central Coast for the winter, faces up to a 99% chance of being lost forever.
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Temperatures could range from the 90s in coastal areas to 105 inland.
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The actor died there in a 1955 traffic accident. The ceremony also celebrated a project which improves highway safety in the area where the crash occurred.
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Danish Olympic medalist Viktor Thorup talked about his journey to the Olympic podium during a skating stop in Goleta.
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Investigators say those arrested are Los Angeles County men who would travel to Ventura County to steal the converters.
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Survivors face a growing need for support, with more than 7,000 allegations of domestic violence in the county each year.
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