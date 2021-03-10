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Comedian Ralphie May's life is featured in the new documnetary Come What May, which is being screened in Santa Barbara Wednesday.
  1. Documentary about comedian Ralphie May gets a pre-release screening in Santa Barbara
  2. Amy Grant on following Dolly Parton and refusing to be labeled
  3. George Thorogood, The Four Tops, and more take the stage for Santa Barbara County's first responders
KCLU is partnering with CalMatters for a VotingMatters event on October 27
Join us for a forum to discuss the midterm ballot.
NPR News
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert departs the federal courthouse, in Chicago, June 2015.
  1. Dennis Hastert, longtime Republican House speaker who went to prison, dies at age 84
  2. Ayad Akhtar's 'The Radiance' addresses provocative subjects head-on
  3. Drones buzz overhead, troops hunker underground in Ukraine's hellish kill zone