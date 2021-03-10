-
A little know fact: many of the K9 teams in the region aren't taxpayer subsidized, and have to do fundraisers to pay their way.
Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are the deadliest in US history in more than a century.
Eight employees died over the decades while at work in Caltrans District 5.
Simi Valley woman was climbing in Grand Teton National Park when the accident happened.
Remains of person found near golf course in San Luis Obispo County positively identified as those of a man last seen in June.
Proposal calls for expanding tax credits to encourage employers to step up with new child care options.
Researchers use specially trained dogs to find wildlife scat. They want to see if carnivores are venturing from the mountains to the coast to eat.
There has been a decline in the population of pollinators in recent years.
Fire chars about 100 acres of land in Los Padres National Forest.
In Case You Missed It...