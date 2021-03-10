2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Load More
We're nominated for Best Radio Station!
KCLU is nominated for Best Radio Station in the Independent's Best of Santa Barbara Readers' Poll!

You have until August 30th to vote!
Vote Now
In Case You Missed It...
Percussive dance group Powerhouse perform at the Ventura County Fair
  1. There's a toe-tapping attraction at the Ventura County Fair
  2. Families in Santa Barbara County can get extra help with free lunches available during the school summer break
  3. Drive to help families in need in Ventura County gives out its millionth diaper
National and Global Stories
A TV screen shows a file image of U.S. soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
  1. North Korea says a U.S. soldier crossed its border because of the racism in America
  2. In video, Rep. Ronny Jackson yells profanities at Texas trooper, is put on ground
  3. Can movie theaters sustain the 'Barbie boost'?