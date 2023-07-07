Revisiting one of Ventura County’s most notorious crimes to learn where the story picks up today (Part 2)

When police searched a home in Mussel Shoals about twenty years ago they found dozens of tapes and photos of drugged women being sexually assaulted. Many victims didn’t know what had happened to them.

In this episode of The One Oh One podcast – part of a two part series – we revisit one of Ventura County’s most notorious crimes and learn where the story picks up today.

These are the crimes of Andrew Luster.

Part One is available here.

You can read the digital version of this episode here.