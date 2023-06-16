2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheOneOhOne_Tile.jpg
The One Oh One

The legacy of an invention that transformed access to space – made in San Luis Obispo, the CubeSat marks 20-years in space this month

By Michelle Loxton
Published June 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
CENG, College of Engineering, PolySat, CubeSat, Aerospace Engineering
Brittany Anzel App
/
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
June 30, 2023 marks 20 years since the launch of the very first CubeSat into space.

Twenty years ago this month a rocket blasted off into space with an invention on board that would go on to transform access to space. That invention, called the CubeSat, was a tiny satellite the shape and size of a square tissue box.

It became so popular that last year it was inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame.

In this episode of The One Oh One, the story and the consequential legacy of the CubeSat.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here. 

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
See stories by Michelle Loxton