The legacy of an invention that transformed access to space – made in San Luis Obispo, the CubeSat marks 20-years in space this month

Twenty years ago this month a rocket blasted off into space with an invention on board that would go on to transform access to space. That invention, called the CubeSat, was a tiny satellite the shape and size of a square tissue box.

It became so popular that last year it was inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame.

In this episode of The One Oh One, the story and the consequential legacy of the CubeSat.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.