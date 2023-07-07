2023
The One Oh One

Revisiting one of Ventura County’s most notorious crimes to learn where the story picks up today (Part 1)

By Michelle Loxton
Published July 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM PDT
Associated Press
A headshot of Andrew Luster

When police searched a home in Mussel Shoals about twenty years ago they found dozens of tapes and photos of drugged women being sexually assaulted. Many victims didn’t know what had happened to them.

In this episode of The One Oh One podcast – part of a two part series – we revisit one of Ventura County’s most notorious crimes and learn where the story picks up today.

These are the crimes of Andrew Luster.

Part Two is available here. 

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
