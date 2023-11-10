2023
The One Oh One

The next massive debris flow in Santa Barbara County is just a matter of where and when

By Michelle Loxton
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM PST
The January 9, 2018 Montecito debris flow – known locally as 1/9 - damaged hundreds of homes and killed 23 people. One of the victims was never found. Mud 15 feet deep carpeted the neighborhood and boulders the size of houses littered the yards.
Could another massive debris flow like this one in Montecito in 2018 happen again? Well, yes.

In this episode of The One Oh One, we’ll visit places where debris flows have happened before and talk to someone who almost lost their life in one.

We’ll discover that with this kind of destruction it comes down to a particularly scary formula that is very familiar to this region – debris, fire, rain…

You can read the digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
