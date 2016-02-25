California Coast News

-
The August numbers don't top big cities like New York and LA, but are the highest in the country for smaller cities.
-
21 communications satellites carried into orbit.
-
Battling demons: Central Coast journalist authors book looking at her childhood mental health issuesKatya Cengal was just 10 when she almost died from an eating disorder, which she says was an ignored cry for help.
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
-
Kayak overturned as kayaker was headed from Channel Islands back to Oxnard.
-
It may sound like a lot, but – as they say – many hands make light work!
-
Rocket will carry 21 communications satellites.
-
Details, details: Informational meetings set for proposed marine sanctuary off Central, South CoastsThis week's meetings on the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary are informational. Public comment is set to start in a few weeks.
-
It’s a way to help small business owners in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.
-
On September 8, 1923 a navigational error during heavy fog sent nine destroyers crashing onto the coast at Honda Point. Seven sank, and 23 sailors died.