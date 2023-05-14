Michelle LoxtonPodcast and Digital Content Producer
Michelle Loxton joined KCLU in June 2021 as Podcast and Digital Content Producer.
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast The One Oh One.
The very first episode of The One Oh One (an episode about the crisis of fentanyl in Ventura County) won first place at 64th annual L.A. Press Club awards. An episode on the state of youth mental health received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. And at the 73rd annual Golden Mikes Awards The One Oh One podcast won 'Best Podcast' and 'Best Podcast Feature'.
Michelle has worked in talk and news radio for more than a decade. Before joining KCLU, she worked in public radio as a reporter and host at KAZU (NPR for the Monterey Bay area). At KAZU she was part of the news team that won a National Edward R. Murrow award for the continued coverage of the four major wildfires that ravaged the Central Coast in 2020. Her reporting also extensively covered the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Central Coast community.
Before moving to California, Michelle worked in Dubai at the Arabian Radio Network for almost five years. There she took on a variety of roles including reporter, producer, newscaster and host. She covered a wide variety of topics from breaking news (the tragic Emirates and FlyDubai plane crashes) to lifestyle events (she was the main correspondent for the Dubai International Film Festival).
Michelle's radio career started in her home country of South Africa where she worked at news radio station CapeTalk as a producer and in community radio as a host and producer.
Dealing with the silver tsunami: How Ventura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple in the next few decadesVentura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple over the next few decades while the amount of people to care for these seniors is predicted to decrease dramatically.In this episode of The One Oh One we look at what’s been called the silver tsunami and its consequences. (Part 1 of a two-part series).
Ventura County’s elderly population is set to explode in size. Meet those trying to cope with the silver tsunamiVentura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to expand tremendously over the next few decades – quadrupling from around 18,000 today to 72,000 by 2060.
When you’re decommissioning an oil platform, what happens to the thriving ecosystems living on the platform's underwater structureSome of the most productive ecosystems on the planet can be found on the underwater structures of oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. So, when you’re decommissioning and dismantling an oil platform what do you do with these thriving ecosystems?
Some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet can be found on the underwater structures of oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. Could Platform Holly be completely dismantled or turned into the first platform reef off of California?
On The One Oh One podcast we journey up and down Highway 101 along California’s Central and South Coasts sharing discoveries, stories and conversations. From Simi Valley to Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo and beyond.It’s season four – a season about consequences.
The state is working to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County. But, it will eventually close and then comes decommissioning – a process many may be surprised to learn can take decades and will cost taxpayers billions of dollars.
The billion dollar price tag and burden of storing nuclear waste that comes when Diablo Canyon is finally decommissionedCalifornia's last operational nuclear power plant is perched on the ocean’s edge near the City of San Luis Obispo on the Central Coast. Diablo Canyon was due to close in 2025 – it’s unlikely that’s going to happen. But, ultimately one day it will be decommissioned. In this episode of The One Oh One, we look at the massive costs and risks for the local community.
We visit and tour three historic filmmaking locations to go back in time to see what was filmed there and what is being filmed there today.
From the early 20th century and Golden Age of Hollywood onwards, so many movies and TV series were filmed on the Central and South Coasts. Then around the 1980s, filming started to leave California because it became too expensive. Now there's a push to bring that filming back. In this episode of The One Oh One we visit three historic filming locations, to see that revitalization in action.
More than a million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. A million – its just number - but a million husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, daughters, sons. They all belonged to someone. In this episode of The One Oh One, loss and remembrance – we hear from two local people who lost someone to COVID-19, as they celebrate that loved one’s life, but also share the long lasting grief that’s left after they’ve gone.