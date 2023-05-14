Michelle Loxton joined KCLU in June 2021 as Podcast and Digital Content Producer.

Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast The One Oh One.

The very first episode of The One Oh One (an episode about the crisis of fentanyl in Ventura County) won first place at 64th annual L.A. Press Club awards. An episode on the state of youth mental health received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award. And at the 73rd annual Golden Mikes Awards The One Oh One podcast won 'Best Podcast' and 'Best Podcast Feature'.

Michelle has worked in talk and news radio for more than a decade. Before joining KCLU, she worked in public radio as a reporter and host at KAZU (NPR for the Monterey Bay area). At KAZU she was part of the news team that won a National Edward R. Murrow award for the continued coverage of the four major wildfires that ravaged the Central Coast in 2020. Her reporting also extensively covered the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Central Coast community.

Before moving to California, Michelle worked in Dubai at the Arabian Radio Network for almost five years. There she took on a variety of roles including reporter, producer, newscaster and host. She covered a wide variety of topics from breaking news (the tragic Emirates and FlyDubai plane crashes) to lifestyle events (she was the main correspondent for the Dubai International Film Festival).

Michelle's radio career started in her home country of South Africa where she worked at news radio station CapeTalk as a producer and in community radio as a host and producer.