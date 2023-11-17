2023
TheOneOhOne_Tile.jpg
The One Oh One

How a new marine sanctuary could aid in the discovery of over 100 shipwrecks… if it gets approved in time

By Michelle Loxton
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM PST
Robert Schwemmer Maritime Library

This year marks 100 years since the Honda Point Naval Disaster – the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.

Remnants of that disaster are scattered along the ocean floor on California’s Central Coast. These shipwrecks – and others have fascinated many. But what about the shipwrecks we don’t know about?

In this episode of The One Oh One, with the help of a shipwreck detective, we’re taking a journey out into the over 5,000 square miles of ocean space that is being proposed as a new marine sanctuary. There could be 140 shipwrecks out there just waiting to be discovered.

You can read the digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
