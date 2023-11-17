How a new marine sanctuary could aid in the discovery of over 100 shipwrecks… if it gets approved in time

This year marks 100 years since the Honda Point Naval Disaster – the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.

Remnants of that disaster are scattered along the ocean floor on California’s Central Coast. These shipwrecks – and others have fascinated many. But what about the shipwrecks we don’t know about?

In this episode of The One Oh One, with the help of a shipwreck detective, we’re taking a journey out into the over 5,000 square miles of ocean space that is being proposed as a new marine sanctuary. There could be 140 shipwrecks out there just waiting to be discovered.

You can read the digital version of this episode here.