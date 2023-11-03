How the primary provider of abortions on California’s Central Coast operates today

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision a year and a half ago, at least 14 states across the U.S. have banned abortions in almost all circumstances.

California is not one of those states. But, if you’re seeking an abortion in the Tri-Counties, you’ll most probably be referred to only one place – Planned Parenthood.

In this episode of The One Oh One, while California is known as a state supporting reproductive freedom, there are still challenges impacting access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare services in our community.

You can read the digital version of this episode here.