2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheOneOhOne_Tile.jpg
The One Oh One

How the primary provider of abortions on California’s Central Coast operates today

By Michelle Loxton
Published November 3, 2023 at 12:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
UnSplash

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision a year and a half ago, at least 14 states across the U.S. have banned abortions in almost all circumstances.

California is not one of those states. But, if you’re seeking an abortion in the Tri-Counties, you’ll most probably be referred to only one place – Planned Parenthood.

In this episode of The One Oh One, while California is known as a state supporting reproductive freedom, there are still challenges impacting access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare services in our community.

You can read the digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Stay Connected
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
See stories by Michelle Loxton