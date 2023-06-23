A series of unfortunate deaths – the lives of three Santa Monica mountain lions cut short

Many of the mountain lions of the Santa Monicas have faced unfortunate deaths as a consequence of human impact.

In this episode of The One Oh One podcast, we’ll introduce you to three lions who’ve lived impactful lives but sadly experienced unfortunate deaths.

By hearing their life stories, we can learn what to do about their deaths – deaths that have some worried about losing this animal entirely from the Santa Monica mountains.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.