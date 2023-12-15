How new thinking around California juvenile detention laws is affecting local facilities and youth

Over the last twenty years there’s been a shift in approach to incarcerating children in California. These days, the overarching goal is to reduce reliance on incarceration.

That’s reflected with a detention facility in Ventura County that was originally built for around 400 young detainees but today houses only around 80.

In this episode of The One Oh One, how new thinking on juvenile detention is affecting local facilities and youth.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.