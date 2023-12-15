2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheOneOhOne_Tile.jpg
The One Oh One

How new thinking around California juvenile detention laws is affecting local facilities and youth

By Michelle Loxton
Published December 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
UnSplash

Over the last twenty years there’s been a shift in approach to incarcerating children in California. These days, the overarching goal is to reduce reliance on incarceration.

That’s reflected with a detention facility in Ventura County that was originally built for around 400 young detainees but today houses only around 80.

In this episode of The One Oh One, how new thinking on juvenile detention is affecting local facilities and youth.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast The One Oh One. The podcast has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, an RTNA 'Best Podcast' award and an LA Press Club award.
See stories by Michelle Loxton