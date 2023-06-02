Dealing with the silver tsunami: How Ventura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple in the next few decades
Ventura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple over the next few decades while the amount of people to care for these seniors is predicted to decrease dramatically.
In this episode of The One Oh One we look at what’s been called the silver tsunami and its consequences. (Part 1 of a two-part series).
You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.