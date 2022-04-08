Youth mental health and why things are so bad

One in three high school students across the U.S. have reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. In the decade leading up to 2019 suicide rates went up 57% among teens and young adults.

That’s according to a Surgeon General report which says young people are experiencing a mental health crisis.

I wanted to find out if these grim statistics were being reflected locally. Sadly the answer is yes. I had no idea how bad it was.

In this episode of The One Oh One, the state of youth mental health on California’s Central, South Coast, why this is happening and those trying to help.

Note to listeners: In this episode you’ll hear about self harm and suicide. If you or a young person in your life is experiencing a mental health crisis, in Ventura County you can call 1-866-998-2243. And in Santa Barbara County the SAFTY crisis hotline is 1-888-334-2777. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Preventation Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

This episode won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award (2023).