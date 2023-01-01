KCLU's podcast wins a 2023 Regional Murrow Award

KCLU's local news podcast The One Oh One has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award (2023) for the episode Youth Mental Health, and Why Things Are So Bad.

The episode is now advancing to the National Murrow Award competition. The winners will be announced in August 2023.

KCLU is entered into the Region 2 'Radio Small Market' category. Region 2 comprises California, Guam, Hawaii and Nevada.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Over the years KCLU has won more than 30 Regional Murrow Awards and two National Murrow Awards.

