Community group reports surge in immigration raids in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties

A nonprofit group which helps immigrants in the Tri-Counties is reporting a spike in immigrantion raids during the holidays in the region.

Officials with 805Undocufund say 58 people were taken into custody in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties December 27 and 28. They say they were able to verify raids in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and San Luis Obispo.

805Undocufund volunteers also reported observing immigration operations in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Monday.

The Los Angeles ICE Field Office referred KCLU News to its Washington. D.C. headquarters for details on the activity, but there was no one available to provide information.