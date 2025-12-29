It could be a soggy start to the New Year for the Tri-Counties

It could be a wet start to the new year for the Central and South Coasts.

The exact timing is still unclear, but rain is expected to start by New Year's Eve, with the heaviest rain coming New Year's Day. Moisture from off the coast of Mexico will be pulled our way.

The heaviest rainfall is expected south of Point Conception, on the South Coast, with 1-2" of rain for coastal, and inland areas, and up to 4" for the mountains. Rainfall amounts for the Central Coast are predicted to be about 50% of what the South Coast will get.

While the storm is expected to be much smaller than the ones during Christmas week, it could still create issues because the ground is saturated.

A traditional winter storm is predicted for the coming weekend, but it's expected to mean lighter rainfall that the one around New Years Eve/Day.