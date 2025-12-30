2026
California Coast News

Storm damages sewage pipeline in Ventura County, leading to 133,000 gallon spill

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 30, 2025 at 12:56 PM PST
Pisauikan
/
Unsplash

Sewage and water end up in Arroyo Simi Creek in Moorpark.

The Christmas week storms damaged a sewer line in Ventura County, causing 133,000 gallon sewage spill which ended up in a creek.

An eight inch sewer line crossing the Arroyo Simi Creek near the intersection of Moorpark Park Avenue and Leta Yancey Court was damaged.

The spill happened December 28.

Crews stopped the spill by bypassing the damaged sewer line.

A three mile section of the creek was posted with warning signs for people to stay away from the area until the pollution is abated.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
