Storm damages sewage pipeline in Ventura County, leading to 133,000 gallon spill

The Christmas week storms damaged a sewer line in Ventura County, causing 133,000 gallon sewage spill which ended up in a creek.

An eight inch sewer line crossing the Arroyo Simi Creek near the intersection of Moorpark Park Avenue and Leta Yancey Court was damaged.

The spill happened December 28.

Crews stopped the spill by bypassing the damaged sewer line.

A three mile section of the creek was posted with warning signs for people to stay away from the area until the pollution is abated.