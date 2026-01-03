Heavy rainfall closes section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

Heavy rainfall closed a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County Satruday morning.

The highway was closed from just west of Goleta to the junction with Highway 1, outside of Buellton.

Traffic was being rerouted onto Highway 154, through the Santa Ynez Valley.

Heavy rainfall also led to the shutdown of Santa Barbara Airport Satruday due to runway flooding. Travelers are being advised to check with their airlines about flight rescheduling.

The rain also led to a number of streets being closed in the Santa Barbara area due to flooding.