Heavy rainfall closes section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 3, 2026 at 12:54 PM PST
A U.S. interstate road sign with the designation '101.'

Santa Barbara Airport also closed due to runway flooding.

Heavy rainfall closed a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County Satruday morning.

The highway was closed from just west of Goleta to the junction with Highway 1, outside of Buellton.

Traffic was being rerouted onto Highway 154, through the Santa Ynez Valley.

Heavy rainfall also led to the shutdown of Santa Barbara Airport Satruday due to runway flooding. Travelers are being advised to check with their airlines about flight rescheduling.

The rain also led to a number of streets being closed in the Santa Barbara area due to flooding.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco