Evacuation advisory issued for La Cochita because of landside concerns

An evacuation advisory has been issued for the small Ventura County communty of La Conchita over landslide concerns because of the recent heavy rainfall.

Ventura County public safety officials say with more than 7" of rain in the last two weeks, there is the danger of landslides or debris flows.

La Conchita residents are being urged to stay elsewhere until the threat eases.

Geologists say they cannot reliability predict when a hillside failure might occur.

In 1995, a landslide destroyed, or damaged nine homes. In 2005, a second slide killed 10 people, and destroyed and damaged three dozen homes.

The small community adjacent to Highway 101 between Ventura and Carpinteria has about 300 residents.