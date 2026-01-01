Cal Poly float wins top Rose Parade honors

It was an unforgettable day for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Cal Poly Pomona as the float they jointly created won the Rose Parade's highest honor for the first time.

The “Jungle Jumpstart” rain forest float received the Sweepstakes Award at the 137th Rose Parade Thursday.

The float measures 53 feet long, 25 feet high and 18 feet wide. It showcases the story of rainforest creatures restoring a 40-foot robot friend.

The honor usually goes to commercially built floats, not by self-built entries.

It's the 77th year the two Cal Poly campuses have joined forces to create a Rose Parade float.