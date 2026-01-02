2026
California Coast News

More storms closing in on the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:31 AM PST
KEYT

1-3" inches of rain possible for the Tri-Counties between Friday and Sunday.

A pair of storms is expected to bring yet more rainfall to the Central and South Coasts.

The first storm could mean rain Friday night and Saturday, while the second is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Rainfall totals could be in the 1-3" range on the coast and inland, with up to 6" possible in the mountains.

This comes on top of the New Year's Eve/New Year's Day storm which brought rainfall ranigng from a half inch to more than six inches to the region.

Rainfall totals include 1.7" in Thousand Oaks, 1.3" in Oxnard, 1.2" in Santa Barbara, 2.9" on San Marcos Pass, and 1.2" in San Luis Obispo.

Ortega Hill, in the Ventura County mountains had 6" of rain.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
