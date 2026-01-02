More storms closing in on the Tri-Counties

A pair of storms is expected to bring yet more rainfall to the Central and South Coasts.

The first storm could mean rain Friday night and Saturday, while the second is expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Rainfall totals could be in the 1-3" range on the coast and inland, with up to 6" possible in the mountains.

This comes on top of the New Year's Eve/New Year's Day storm which brought rainfall ranigng from a half inch to more than six inches to the region.

Rainfall totals include 1.7" in Thousand Oaks, 1.3" in Oxnard, 1.2" in Santa Barbara, 2.9" on San Marcos Pass, and 1.2" in San Luis Obispo.

Ortega Hill, in the Ventura County mountains had 6" of rain.