Italian satellite launched into space from the Central Coast

An Italian satellite was launched into orbit from the Central Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the COSMO-SkyMed Earth observation satellite into orbit Friday night.

The launch had been delayed from last year, and became the first launch of 2026 from the base.

A break in the weather allowed the 6:09 p.m. launch to take place. The reusable first stage booster landed back at the military base.

The satellite is designed for use by the Italian Space Agency, and the Italian Ministry of Defense.