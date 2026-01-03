2026
California Coast News

Italian satellite launched into space from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 3, 2026 at 1:13 PM PST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday night.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday night.

What was supposed to be the last launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base became the base's first launch of 2026.

An Italian satellite was launched into orbit from the Central Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried the COSMO-SkyMed Earth observation satellite into orbit Friday night.

The launch had been delayed from last year, and became the first launch of 2026 from the base.

A break in the weather allowed the 6:09 p.m. launch to take place. The reusable first stage booster landed back at the military base.

The satellite is designed for use by the Italian Space Agency, and the Italian Ministry of Defense.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
