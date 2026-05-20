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Grieving mother of boys killed in Westlake Village hit and run gives emotional testimony

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Nancy Iskander at her home
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Nancy Iskander gave emotional testimony in court on Tuesday.

Nancy Iskander, whose sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, were killed by Rebecca Grossman in 2020, gave evidence in the civil wrongful death trial.

A grieving mother is reliving the harrowing afternoon that two of her sons were killed by a speeding hit-and-run driver as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in 2020.

Nancy Iskander testified in a wrongful death case against Rebecca Grossman and others.

It started with a family walk during the pandemic, which turned into a tragedy for the family. Eleven-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob were killed by Grossman, who is now serving a 15-year-to-life sentence for the murders.

"I kept thinking, there's no way God would take them both," she told a Van Nuys court on Tuesday.

The Iskanders are suing Grossman and her boyfriend, former baseball player Scott Erickson, who was in a separate vehicle, along with her husband, Peter Grossman, in a civil wrongful death suit.

"I'm a broken mother, for sure," she told the court. "Part of me died with them. I have lost something in me to a point where I don't even remember myself before I lost them. That person completely is gone. It's now a different one that's broken and grieving and thinking about the loss all the time. Thinking about what if they were here."

The trial is expected to last four to six weeks.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
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