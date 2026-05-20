Grieving mother of boys killed in Westlake Village hit and run gives emotional testimony

A grieving mother is reliving the harrowing afternoon that two of her sons were killed by a speeding hit-and-run driver as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in 2020.

Nancy Iskander testified in a wrongful death case against Rebecca Grossman and others.

It started with a family walk during the pandemic, which turned into a tragedy for the family. Eleven-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob were killed by Grossman, who is now serving a 15-year-to-life sentence for the murders.

"I kept thinking, there's no way God would take them both," she told a Van Nuys court on Tuesday.

The Iskanders are suing Grossman and her boyfriend, former baseball player Scott Erickson, who was in a separate vehicle, along with her husband, Peter Grossman, in a civil wrongful death suit.

"I'm a broken mother, for sure," she told the court. "Part of me died with them. I have lost something in me to a point where I don't even remember myself before I lost them. That person completely is gone. It's now a different one that's broken and grieving and thinking about the loss all the time. Thinking about what if they were here."

The trial is expected to last four to six weeks.