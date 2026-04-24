Opening arguments begin in the wrongful death lawsuit against a Westlake Village socialite

Rebecca Grossman, along with her plastic surgeon husband Peter, and boyfriend Scott Erickson, are being sued by the parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 11 and 8 years old when they were mown down and killed by Ms Grossman’s car in September 2020, as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village.

Opening arguments were made in a Van Nuys courtroom by the Iskanders’ family attorney, Brian Parish.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there's going to be no more birthdays for these boys," Parish told the court. "There'll be no weddings, there'll be no Christmas, there will be no Easter, all of that is gone."

Grossman was speeding through residential streets at high speeds after an afternoon of socializing at bars with Erickson when she struck the boys who were crossing Triunfo Canyon Road. She didn't stop until her car's airbag deployment disabled the vehicle about a quarter of a mile down the road from where she hit the boys.

Grossman is currently serving 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder of the boys, as well as hit and run and other charges.

She’s not anticipated to give evidence during the civil trial, which is expected to last from six to eight weeks.