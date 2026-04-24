2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opening arguments begin in the wrongful death lawsuit against a Westlake Village socialite

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:11 PM PDT
Nancy Iskander at her home
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Nancy Iskander at her home

Rebecca Grossman is a defendant in the civil lawsuit brought by the parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander.

Rebecca Grossman, along with her plastic surgeon husband Peter, and boyfriend Scott Erickson, are being sued by the parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were 11 and 8 years old when they were mown down and killed by Ms Grossman’s car in September 2020, as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village.

Opening arguments were made in a Van Nuys courtroom by the Iskanders’ family attorney, Brian Parish.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there's going to be no more birthdays for these boys," Parish told the court. "There'll be no weddings, there'll be no Christmas, there will be no Easter, all of that is gone."

Grossman was speeding through residential streets at high speeds after an afternoon of socializing at bars with Erickson when she struck the boys who were crossing Triunfo Canyon Road. She didn't stop until her car's airbag deployment disabled the vehicle about a quarter of a mile down the road from where she hit the boys.

Grossman is currently serving 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder of the boys, as well as hit and run and other charges.

She’s not anticipated to give evidence during the civil trial, which is expected to last from six to eight weeks.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday