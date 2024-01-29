2024
'They’re not at school, they’re not playing sports. They’re at the cemetery.' Nancy Iskander tells court

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:55 PM PST
The mother of two young boys who were hit and killed at a Westlake Village crosswalk in 2020, gave evidence on Monday morning in the murder trial of the woman accused of killing them.

Nancy Iskander recalled how she crossed the road, within a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020 with three of her sons, in court on Monday morning.

Wearing a beige jacket and T-shirt which read, 11:11, a reference to her son Mark's age, she said she was nearly across Triunfo Canyon Road, when saw and heard two cars coming towards them at “crazy speeds,” “zigzagging,” and “racing.”

She said that she dived out of the way of a black SUV, along with her youngest son Zachary. Iskander said she still is haunted by the "black bumper" coming towards her "every night.

Iskander described then hearing a crash as the second car, a white SUV, hit two of her sons, Mark, 11, and 8 year old Jacob, and didn’t stop.

“She killed my kids. They’re not at school, they’re not playing sports. They’re at the cemetery,” she told the jury.

Rebecca Grossman, a 60-year-old socialite, is charged with their murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.
