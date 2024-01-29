'They’re not at school, they’re not playing sports. They’re at the cemetery.' Nancy Iskander tells court

Nancy Iskander recalled how she crossed the road, within a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020 with three of her sons, in court on Monday morning.

Wearing a beige jacket and T-shirt which read, 11:11, a reference to her son Mark's age, she said she was nearly across Triunfo Canyon Road, when saw and heard two cars coming towards them at “crazy speeds,” “zigzagging,” and “racing.”

She said that she dived out of the way of a black SUV, along with her youngest son Zachary. Iskander said she still is haunted by the "black bumper" coming towards her "every night.

Iskander described then hearing a crash as the second car, a white SUV, hit two of her sons, Mark, 11, and 8 year old Jacob, and didn’t stop.

“She killed my kids. They’re not at school, they’re not playing sports. They’re at the cemetery,” she told the jury.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The Iskanders were using this crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020

Rebecca Grossman, a 60-year-old socialite, is charged with their murder, vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.