Scott Erickson admits lying to police in wrongful death suit brought by parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander

Scott Erickson is being sued by the parents of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander in a wrongful death lawsuit.

It follows the brothers being killed by a car driven by Erickson’s then-girlfriend, Rebecca Grossman, in 2020, as they used a marked crosswalk.

Erickson was allegedly racing his car alongside her SUV in Westlake Village, after they spent the afternoon drinking locally.

The former baseball player told a court in Van Nuys on Monday that he has drunk alcohol every day for 10 years and admitted lying to police when he produced the wrong vehicle for inspection in the double murder investigation.

When questioned, he told the court that he deliberately lied about which vehicle he was driving on the night of September 29, 2020, when the boys were struck and killed by Grossman's car on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

He denied racing, but admitted to deleting WhatsApp messages between him and Grossman following the accident.

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burns Foundation, is serving a 15-year-to-life sentence after being found guilty of the second-degree murders of the two boys.

The civil case is expected to last six to eight weeks.