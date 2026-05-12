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Scott Erickson admits lying to police in wrongful death suit brought by parents of Mark and Jacob Iskander

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:36 PM PDT
Jacob died later at hospital from his injuries, Mark died at the scene
Nancy Iskander
8-year-old Jacob Iskander died at hospital from his injuries and his brother Mark, 11, died at the scene in Westlake Village in 2020

The co-defendant - alongside Rebecca Grossman - in a civil suit over the deaths of two young boys from Westlake Village has admitted giving detectives the wrong car to inspect in the murder investigation, when he gave evidence in a Van Nuys court for the first time this week.

Scott Erickson is being sued by the parents of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander in a wrongful death lawsuit.

It follows the brothers being killed by a car driven by Erickson’s then-girlfriend, Rebecca Grossman, in 2020, as they used a marked crosswalk.

Erickson was allegedly racing his car alongside her SUV in Westlake Village, after they spent the afternoon drinking locally.

The former baseball player told a court in Van Nuys on Monday that he has drunk alcohol every day for 10 years and admitted lying to police when he produced the wrong vehicle for inspection in the double murder investigation.

When questioned, he told the court that he deliberately lied about which vehicle he was driving on the night of September 29, 2020, when the boys were struck and killed by Grossman's car on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

He denied racing, but admitted to deleting WhatsApp messages between him and Grossman following the accident.

Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burns Foundation, is serving a 15-year-to-life sentence after being found guilty of the second-degree murders of the two boys.

The civil case is expected to last six to eight weeks.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
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