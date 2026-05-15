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The heartbroken father, whose sons were killed by Rebecca Grossman, describes that fateful night

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Nancy Iskander's sons Mark and Jacob were killed four years ago on Sunday by a hit and run driver as they used a crosswalk in Westlake Village
Nancy Iskander
Nancy and Karim Iskander's sons Mark and Jacob were killed on September 29, 2020, by a hit and run driver as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village

Karim Iskander, the father of Mark and Jacob Iskander, gave evidence in the civil wrongful death trial against a Westlake Village socialite, her husband, and her boyfriend.

Karim Iskander is the father of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were killed after being struck by a car driven by Rebecca Grossman on September 29, 2020. Iskander recently gave evidence in the civil wrongful death trial against Grossman, her husband, and her boyfriend.

Grossman is serving 15 years to life for the second-degree murders of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob, who were killed as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village during a family walk.

The boy's father told the court that he'd tried to give Mark mouth-to-mouth resuscitation at the scene.

"I continued for a minute or two, and then the paramedic said 'stop.' I (asked) 'why?' and he said 'he's dead,'" he told the court in Van Nuys on Thursday.

Jacob died the same night at Los Robles Hospital.

Karim said going back home without them was "horrible."

"It felt horrible because we left as a full family. We came back without Mark and Jacob," he told the court.

Nancy and Karim Iskander are suing former socialite Rebecca Grossman, her boyfriend Scott Erickson, and her husband Peter Grossman in a civil wrongful death suit. The case is expected to last 6 to 8 weeks.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 12 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is both an American and British citizen and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday