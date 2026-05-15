The heartbroken father, whose sons were killed by Rebecca Grossman, describes that fateful night

Karim Iskander is the father of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were killed after being struck by a car driven by Rebecca Grossman on September 29, 2020. Iskander recently gave evidence in the civil wrongful death trial against Grossman, her husband, and her boyfriend.

Grossman is serving 15 years to life for the second-degree murders of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob, who were killed as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village during a family walk.

The boy's father told the court that he'd tried to give Mark mouth-to-mouth resuscitation at the scene.

"I continued for a minute or two, and then the paramedic said 'stop.' I (asked) 'why?' and he said 'he's dead,'" he told the court in Van Nuys on Thursday.

Jacob died the same night at Los Robles Hospital.

Karim said going back home without them was "horrible."

"It felt horrible because we left as a full family. We came back without Mark and Jacob," he told the court.

Nancy and Karim Iskander are suing former socialite Rebecca Grossman, her boyfriend Scott Erickson, and her husband Peter Grossman in a civil wrongful death suit. The case is expected to last 6 to 8 weeks.