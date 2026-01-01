The KCLU Board of Ambassadors is comprised of individuals in the Tri-Counties who strongly believe in the mission and objectives of KCLU and public broadcasting.

They also value KCLU’s service to our community in providing informative and objective local and global programming, as well as the importance of long-form journalism.

Members of the KCLU Board of Ambassadors represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives and can contribute to KCLU in many ways by offering expertise, connections, insight, ideas, and/or financial support.

For more information about the KCLU Board of Ambassadors, contact KCLU General Manager Mary Olson .

Board of Ambassador members

Dennis Allen

Founder - Retired

Allen & Associates

Rebecca Anderson

Executive Director

Lotusland

Betsy Atwater

Member

Attorney, Pomona College Board of Regents

Vanessa Bechtel

President & CEO

Ventura County Community Foundation

Lane Bhutani

Major Gifts Officer

Food Bank of Santa Barbara

Carla Brown

Senior Project Manager

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Jackie Carrera

President / CEO

Santa Barbara Foundation

Jennifer Cushnie

Founder - Retired

Allen & Associates

Janet Garufis

Chairman and CEO

Montecito Bank & Trust

Geoff Green

CEO

California Association of Nonprofits

Danielle Hahn

Founder and Owner

Rose Story Farm, Carpinteria

Freddy Janka

Board President

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara

George Leis

Executive Vice President and Market President

Private Bancorp of America

Siri Marshall

Former General Counsel

General Mills

Kate McLean

Retired Nonprofit Executive

Kerri Murray

President

ShelterBox USA

John Nunes

President

California Lutheran University

Amy Sloan

Business Owner, Retired

Laura Wyatt

Member, Board of Trustees

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Staff: Mary Olson

General Manager

KCLU