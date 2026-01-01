2026
KCLU Board of Ambassadors

The KCLU Board of Ambassadors is comprised of individuals in the Tri-Counties who strongly believe in the mission and objectives of KCLU and public broadcasting.

They also value KCLU’s service to our community in providing informative and objective local and global programming, as well as the importance of long-form journalism.

Members of the KCLU Board of Ambassadors represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives and can contribute to KCLU in many ways by offering expertise, connections, insight, ideas, and/or financial support.

For more information about the KCLU Board of Ambassadors, contact KCLU General Manager Mary Olson.

Board of Ambassador members

Dennis Allen
Founder - Retired
Allen & Associates

Rebecca Anderson
Executive Director
Lotusland

Betsy Atwater
Member
Attorney, Pomona College Board of Regents

Vanessa Bechtel
President & CEO
Ventura County Community Foundation

Lane Bhutani
Major Gifts Officer
Food Bank of Santa Barbara

Carla Brown
Senior Project Manager
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Jackie Carrera
President / CEO
Santa Barbara Foundation

Jennifer Cushnie
Founder - Retired
Allen & Associates

Janet Garufis
Chairman and CEO
Montecito Bank & Trust

Geoff Green
CEO
California Association of Nonprofits

Danielle Hahn
Founder and Owner
Rose Story Farm, Carpinteria

Freddy Janka
Board President
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara

George Leis
Executive Vice President and Market President
Private Bancorp of America

Siri Marshall
Former General Counsel
General Mills

Kate McLean
Retired Nonprofit Executive

Kerri Murray
President
ShelterBox USA

John Nunes
President
California Lutheran University

Amy Sloan
Business Owner, Retired

Laura Wyatt
Member, Board of Trustees
Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Staff: Mary Olson
General Manager
KCLU