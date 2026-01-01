KCLU Board of Ambassadors
The KCLU Board of Ambassadors is comprised of individuals in the Tri-Counties who strongly believe in the mission and objectives of KCLU and public broadcasting.
They also value KCLU’s service to our community in providing informative and objective local and global programming, as well as the importance of long-form journalism.
Members of the KCLU Board of Ambassadors represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives and can contribute to KCLU in many ways by offering expertise, connections, insight, ideas, and/or financial support.
For more information about the KCLU Board of Ambassadors, contact KCLU General Manager Mary Olson.
Board of Ambassador members
Dennis Allen
Founder - Retired
Allen & Associates
Rebecca Anderson
Executive Director
Lotusland
Betsy Atwater
Member
Attorney, Pomona College Board of Regents
Vanessa Bechtel
President & CEO
Ventura County Community Foundation
Lane Bhutani
Major Gifts Officer
Food Bank of Santa Barbara
Carla Brown
Senior Project Manager
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
Jackie Carrera
President / CEO
Santa Barbara Foundation
Jennifer Cushnie
Founder - Retired
Allen & Associates
Janet Garufis
Chairman and CEO
Montecito Bank & Trust
Geoff Green
CEO
California Association of Nonprofits
Danielle Hahn
Founder and Owner
Rose Story Farm, Carpinteria
Freddy Janka
Board President
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
George Leis
Executive Vice President and Market President
Private Bancorp of America
Siri Marshall
Former General Counsel
General Mills
Kate McLean
Retired Nonprofit Executive
Kerri Murray
President
ShelterBox USA
John Nunes
President
California Lutheran University
Amy Sloan
Business Owner, Retired
Laura Wyatt
Member, Board of Trustees
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Staff: Mary Olson
General Manager
KCLU