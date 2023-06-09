As the size of Ventura County’s elderly population balloons we talk resources for those caught up in the silver tsunami

In the decades to come the share of elderly people in Ventura County is going to expand tremendously. At the same time caregivers for this population are projected to decrease significantly.

What’s been done about this?

In this episode of The One Oh One, the silver tsunami and those trying to do something about the consequences. (Part 2 of a two-part series, you can find part 1 here.)

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.

