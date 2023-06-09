2023
The One Oh One

As the size of Ventura County’s elderly population balloons we talk resources for those caught up in the silver tsunami

By Michelle Loxton
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM PDT
Matt Bennett
UnSplash

In the decades to come the share of elderly people in Ventura County is going to expand tremendously. At the same time caregivers for this population are projected to decrease significantly.

What’s been done about this?

In this episode of The One Oh One, the silver tsunami and those trying to do something about the consequences. (Part 2 of a two-part series, you can find part 1 here.)

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
