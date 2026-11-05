Under the Stars: Camp Arnaz Edition
Under the Stars: Camp Arnaz Edition
Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences while supporting girls on the Central Coast! Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast is hosting its online auction, Under the Stars, to benefit Camp Arnaz, our girls' summer camp.
Funds raised support vital camp improvements and programming that give girls unforgettable outdoor experiences, leadership opportunities, and lifelong memories. Browse items donated by local businesses, including getaways, dining, artwork, and experiences like a Monterey Bay whale watch trip for two. Every bid, large or small, helps build girls of courage, confidence, and character.
Bidding is open now and closes Tuesday, December 1, 2026.
Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast
06:38 AM - 11:55 PM, every day through Dec 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast
800-822-2427
info@girlscoutsccc.org
Artist Group Info
lrobles@girlscoutsccc.org
Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast
1500 Palma DrVentura, California 93003
8053208794
lrobles@girlscoutsccc.org