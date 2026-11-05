Under the Stars: Camp Arnaz Edition

Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences while supporting girls on the Central Coast! Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast is hosting its online auction, Under the Stars, to benefit Camp Arnaz, our girls' summer camp.

Funds raised support vital camp improvements and programming that give girls unforgettable outdoor experiences, leadership opportunities, and lifelong memories. Browse items donated by local businesses, including getaways, dining, artwork, and experiences like a Monterey Bay whale watch trip for two. Every bid, large or small, helps build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Bidding is open now and closes Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

