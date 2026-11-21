Help us fill their bowls! Our annual pet food donation drive-thru is Saturday, December 5, from 11am to 2pm at Adams Elementary School (2701 Las Positas Rd) in Santa Barbara and Edwards Barn (1095 Pomeroy Rd) in Nipomo. Donations of dry and canned cat and dog food are welcome, as well as monetary gifts toward pet food and wellness services. All resources raised help keep Central Coast pets healthy and with their families for life!

If you cannot make it but would like to contribute, please visit care4paws.org/howliday/ to donate funds, shop our Amazon and Chewy wish lists or find local businesses to drop off pet food year-round. We thank you for your support!