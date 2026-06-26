KCLU wins big in the 2026 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards competition

KCLU won five 2026 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards , the most of any station in the Region 2 category, which includes stations in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

The awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association to honor excellence in broadcast journalism.

KCLU News Director Lance Orozco won three awards, for Breaking News Coverage of the 2025 ICE raids in Camarillo and Carpinteria; Excellence In Sound for his coverage of the evacuation of dozens of dogs from overcrowded Ventura County shelters in the wake of Southern California’s wildfires; and Best News Documentary for an hour long documentary looking at he 80th anniversary of the end of World War II through the eyes of survivors from the Tri-Counties.

KCLU Senior Reporter Caroline Feraday won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including Excellence in Writing for her story with families who’ve lost loved ones fighting for legislation to protect kids from online predators, and Excellence in Feature Reporting for her delightful story about a camel that is part of the family at a unique Ventura County campground.

KCLU Regional Murrow Awards

Breaking News Coverage

Federal officials say 200 undocumented immigrants arrested in Carpinteria, Camarillo raids

Excellence in Writing

From AI to social media, these grieving parents hope new state legislation could help protect kids online

Excellence in Sound

Flying dogs! Homeless dogs flown from Ventura County to the Midwest to ease shelter overcrowding after Southern California wildfires

Feature Reporting

A rescue camel lives with his human best friend on a ranch in Ventura County

News Documentary