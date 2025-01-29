Flying dogs! Dogs flown from Camarillo to the Midwest to ease shelter overcrowding after wildfires

There’s a lot of anxiety this morning for Rocky, Oso, and Olaf.

They’re among more than three dozen dogs taking part in the biggest adventure of their lives. They’re being flown from an overcrowded animal shelter in Ventura County to one in Wisconsin, to find new homes.

"We are loading 38 of our most amazing dogs into crates to fly away to Wisconsin today," said Randy Friedman, with Ventura County Animal Services. "It's bittersweet. We love these dogs, but we're so happy that they are finding forever homes."

Friedman said due to Southern California’s wildfire conditions, the county’s main shelter in Camarillo had around 200 dogs, more than 50 over its capacity.

"We're in a constant state of overcapacity," said Friedman. "Because of the Santa Ana winds, they blow down fences, and gates, and we got a huge influx of animals over the past couple of weeks. This rescue effort is very much needed."

A shelter in Wisconsin had the extra room to help. So some of the shelter’s dogs ranging from pittie mixes to German Shepherds have been put in individual travel crates. More than two dozen shelter staff members are on hand to help. The plan is to load the dogs into a half dozen vehicles, and then do a motorcade about a half mile to a charter plane waiting at Camarillo Airport.

Esteban Rodriguez is Director of Ventura County Animal Services. "It's needed...we've been working over capacity for months," said Rodriguez. "We need the help. It is hard on the staff. They work every day, tirelessly, doing the best they can do providing care for the animals. You just see dog after dog come to the shelter."



The Humane Society of the United States put together Tuesday's relief effort, picking up the $30,000 price tag for the charter flight.

"They're going across the country to a new home, and hopefully, a permanent new home in the Midwest," said Celia Jackson, who is with the Humane Society.

"We have partnerships with shelters all across the country, and when there are big events like the wildfires, and these Santa Ana winds, we come together to help out, and relieve some of the pressure on these shelters," said Jackson.

At the airport, the 38 crates are carefully unloaded from the caravan of vehicles, and loaded onto a conveyor belt which gently lifts them into the plane.

KCLU One of 38 dogs airlifted from Ventura County to Wisconsin to help relive shelter overcrowding in the wake of the Southern California wildfires.

Pilot Mike Baio watches the loading process. He said this isn’t one of his usual charter flights, but what they call the Wings of Rescue missions are his favorites.

"They are mostly cargo flights. I like dog rescues. I like to save dogs," said Baio. He said the flights are surprisingly quiet. The dogs bark a little after takeoff, but then usually fall asleep a few minutes later.

The dogs even have a flight attendant. Rini Lambrinos is a Southwest Airlines flight attendant. She’s part of a special volunteer program made up of Southwest employees who use off duty time to help get rescue animals from one city to another. This time, she’s volunteered to be flight attendant for the 38 dogs on their six hour trip from Ventura County to Wisconsin.

"I'm just fortunate enough to fly with these guys to keep them company," said Lambrinos.

The plane is finally off, rolling down the runway, and soaring into the sky. The dogs don’t know it, but they are about to start brand new lives. They’re trading the sun for the snow. But, they are also going from living in a crowded animal shelter to hopefully, in a few weeks, a permanent home with a family.

