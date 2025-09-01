2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple News

KCLU News commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a one-hour documentary

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
The December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States into World War II.
Library of Congress
The December 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States into World War II.

The KCLU News documentary Apocalypse: 80 Years Later looks at the war through the eyes of Central and South Coast residents who endured it.

It was the deadliest conflict in the planet's history, with between 70 and 85 million people dying from combat, genocides, starvation, and disease.

September 2, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, when Japan formally surrendered to the Allies.

KCLU News looks at World War II through the stories of people from the Central and South Coasts who lived through it. In the one-hour documentary Apocalypse: 80 Years Later, we hear from people who fought on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

We'll bring you the stories of people who survived the Nazi concentration camps and the first use of an atomic bomb in war.

Many people who talked to KCLU about the war over the last two decades have passed, but their stories live on.

Hear Apocalypse: 80 Years Later at noon on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, and again at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2.
Tags
Apple News World War IIpearl harborholocaust survivorholocaust
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco