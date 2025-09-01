KCLU News commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a one-hour documentary

It was the deadliest conflict in the planet's history, with between 70 and 85 million people dying from combat, genocides, starvation, and disease.

September 2, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, when Japan formally surrendered to the Allies.

KCLU News looks at World War II through the stories of people from the Central and South Coasts who lived through it. In the one-hour documentary Apocalypse: 80 Years Later, we hear from people who fought on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

We'll bring you the stories of people who survived the Nazi concentration camps and the first use of an atomic bomb in war.

Many people who talked to KCLU about the war over the last two decades have passed, but their stories live on.

Hear Apocalypse: 80 Years Later at noon on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, and again at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2.