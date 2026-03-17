Socialite's attempt to appeal conviction for murders of two young boys in 2020 hit-and-run is denied

The woman who was convicted of the murders of two young boys after she ran them down on a Westlake Village Crosswalk in 2020 has had her conviction upheld.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman’s request for an appeal against her conviction for the murders of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander was denied on Tuesday.

Nancy Iskander 11-year-old Mark and Jacob Iskander, 8, were using a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village when they were hit by Rebecca Grossman's speeding car, in September 2020.

Grossman was found guilty in 2024 of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death after she drove at over 80 miles per hour on a residential street after an afternoon drinking with her boyfriend, Scott Erickson.

The co-founder of the Grossman Burns Foundation is currently serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.