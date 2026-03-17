Socialite's attempt to appeal conviction for murders of two young boys in 2020 hit-and-run is denied
Rebecca Grossman's conviction for killing Mark and Jacob Iskander has been upheld.
The woman who was convicted of the murders of two young boys after she ran them down on a Westlake Village Crosswalk in 2020 has had her conviction upheld.
Socialite Rebecca Grossman’s request for an appeal against her conviction for the murders of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander was denied on Tuesday.
Grossman was found guilty in 2024 of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death after she drove at over 80 miles per hour on a residential street after an afternoon drinking with her boyfriend, Scott Erickson.
The co-founder of the Grossman Burns Foundation is currently serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.