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Socialite's attempt to appeal conviction for murders of two young boys in 2020 hit-and-run is denied

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published March 17, 2026 at 12:18 PM PDT
A woman glances pensively at the camera as she departs a courtroom surrounded by attorneys.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman is on trial for murder in connection with the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020.

Rebecca Grossman's conviction for killing Mark and Jacob Iskander has been upheld.

The woman who was convicted of the murders of two young boys after she ran them down on a Westlake Village Crosswalk in 2020 has had her conviction upheld.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman’s request for an appeal against her conviction for the murders of 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander was denied on Tuesday.

Mark and Jacob Iskander were hit and killed by a speeding motorist as they crossed on a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020
Nancy Iskander
11-year-old Mark and Jacob Iskander, 8, were using a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village when they were hit by Rebecca Grossman's speeding car, in September 2020.

Grossman was found guilty in 2024 of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death after she drove at over 80 miles per hour on a residential street after an afternoon drinking with her boyfriend, Scott Erickson.

The co-founder of the Grossman Burns Foundation is currently serving a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
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california coast newscal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco
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