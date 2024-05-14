Woman found guilty of murder of two young boys on a Westlake Village crosswalk requests new trial

The socialite was found guilty of second degree murder after a six week trial earlier this year. She's seeking a new trial in a motion filed on Monday.

Grossman says that the evidence was insufficient to prove second degree murder, and that evidence admitted to the trial about speeding and drinking were prejudicial. The request also says that there were errors in the jury instructions.

In her trial earlier this year, Grossman had maintained that she was not the driver of the vehicle which killed Mark and Jacob Iskander.

Grossman is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility after being taken into custody on February 23. She is the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation.

The motion for a new trial is due to be heard on June 3. Her sentencing is currently set for June 10.