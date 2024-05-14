2024
Woman found guilty of murder of two young boys on a Westlake Village crosswalk requests new trial

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 14, 2024 at 10:33 AM PDT
Rebecca Grossman is on trial for murder in connection to the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman was convicted of second degree murder in connection to the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander in 2020

Rebecca Grossman is seeking a new trial over the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander as they crossed the road on a marked crosswalk in September 2020.

The socialite was found guilty of second degree murder after a six week trial earlier this year. She's seeking a new trial in a motion filed on Monday.

Grossman says that the evidence was insufficient to prove second degree murder, and that evidence admitted to the trial about speeding and drinking were prejudicial. The request also says that there were errors in the jury instructions.

In her trial earlier this year, Grossman had maintained that she was not the driver of the vehicle which killed Mark and Jacob Iskander.

Grossman is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility after being taken into custody on February 23. She is the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation.

The motion for a new trial is due to be heard on June 3. Her sentencing is currently set for June 10.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
