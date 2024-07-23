2024
Mother of slain brothers appeals for foster carers who 'have a heart to help'

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:28 AM PDT
The Mark & Jacob Foster Care Ministry is the culmination of the Iskander family's dedication to helping foster youth since the two boys were murdered by Rebecca Grossman in 2020
Nancy Iskander
Nancy Iskander set up the Mark and Jacob Foster Care Ministry in the wake of them being killed by Rebecca Grossman and she hopes that families will come forward to help children and babies at their time of need.

A mom whose two children were killed as they used a road crossing in Westlake Village, is asking for foster families to come forward, for the agency she has set up in their name.

"There is a need for kids ages 0 to 2 babies. There's actually a wave of babies who need homes," explained Nancy Iskander.

Nancy says that the newly formed agency, called the Mark and Jacob Foster Ministry, is there to support those considering fostering.

"The licensing process might sound daunting and long, but it's not as simple. And we're with you. We'll get you licensed," said Iskander.

She says it's rewarding to foster children and homes for children of all ages are needed in the Conejo Valley.

"We help you. We guide you. It's not for everyone, but if you have a heart to help and you want to help, you'll be able to help," said Iskander.

Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by a speeding driver as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020.

Rebecca Grossman was found guilty of their second degree murders earlier this year and was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
