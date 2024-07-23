Mother of slain brothers appeals for foster carers who 'have a heart to help'

A mom whose two children were killed as they used a road crossing in Westlake Village, is asking for foster families to come forward, for the agency she has set up in their name.

"There is a need for kids ages 0 to 2 babies. There's actually a wave of babies who need homes," explained Nancy Iskander.

Nancy says that the newly formed agency, called the Mark and Jacob Foster Ministry, is there to support those considering fostering.

"The licensing process might sound daunting and long, but it's not as simple. And we're with you. We'll get you licensed," said Iskander.

She says it's rewarding to foster children and homes for children of all ages are needed in the Conejo Valley.

"We help you. We guide you. It's not for everyone, but if you have a heart to help and you want to help, you'll be able to help," said Iskander.

Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by a speeding driver as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020.

Rebecca Grossman was found guilty of their second degree murders earlier this year and was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.