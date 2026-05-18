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Downloadable Schedule
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Support
Pledge Online
Update Existing Sustaining Membership
Fenton News Endowment
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Pledge Online
Update Existing Sustaining Membership
Fenton News Endowment
Planned Giving
Vehicle Donations
Gifts of Stock
Real Estate Donations
Sponsors
Sponsorship
How to Listen
Calendar
List of Events
Submit An Event
List of Events
Submit An Event
About Us
The KCLU Team
Coverage Map
Contact Us
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The KCLU Team
Coverage Map
Contact Us
Advisory Board
Board of Ambassadors
History
Compliance
Privacy Policy
Sandy Fire
Updates: The latest on the Sandy Fire burning in Simi Valley
KCLU Staff
More than 500 firefighters are on the scene, along with air support. Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the area.