Updates: Sandy Fire is burning in Simi Valley

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ventura County firefighters are on the scene of a fast-moving small brush fire burning on the south side of Simi Valley.

The fire is located just west of Sequoia Avenue, near Sandy Avenue. Its size is estimated at 185 acres. The fire is being whipped by gusty winds, which are pushing the fire away from neighborhoods, but it's still threatening some homes.

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, and four helicopters and an air tanker are being used to fight the fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the area. Here's a map of the current evacuation areas , as of 11 a.m. Monday.

An evacuation center for small animals has been set up at the Simi Shelter, and livestock can be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

VC Alert has opened its information hotline, which is at 805-465-6650.