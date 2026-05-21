Some evacuees from Simi Valley's Sandy Fire have been able to return home

Some of the evacuees from the Sandy Fire are going home.

"I'm so grateful that it's safe, and we're back home," said Simi Valley resident Allison Dyer.

She unloaded her family’s three horses from her horse trailer at their Rocking Horse Drive home in Simi Valley. Aside from a few fire trucks parked around the neighborhood, you wouldn’t know what a dangerous scene this was on Monday.

"We couldn't see. It was orange and black. It was very, very scary," said Dyer. Her home is adjacent to the hills, and the flames were almost in its backyard on Monday.

"I was out in Westlake Village working," said Dyer. "I came home, and people (neighbors) were walking my horses down the trail. Everyone was amazing. They got the horses out fast. I was able to get my trailer and pick my horses up from down the street in the neighborhood."

She boarded them at a ranch in Moorpark for the last few days.

Dyer said firefighters have been in the neighborhood around the clock since Monday, knocking down little hot spots in the hills. She said everyone is grateful for the work of the fire crews.