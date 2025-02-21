Guilty: Man who drove into Westlake Village High School students, killing one, admits murder

Austin Eis carried out a series of violent attacks across Ventura County in 2023.

On Friday, he admitted his guilt to the first-degree murder of 15-year-old Wesley Welling, multiple counts of premeditated attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment by violence.

In court, Eis was calm, he looked straight forward as he admitted the acts which could see him never walk free again.

Kelly Welling Westlake High School student Wesley Welling was 15-years old when Eis deliberately drove into a group of students and took his life

On April 18, 2023, Eis began his crime spree entering a Wal-Mart store in Simi Valley where he assaulted a greeter by spitting, pepper spraying, and stabbing him multiple times. He then dragged another employee across the store.

Following this attack, Eis broke into his parents' home in Camarillo while armed with a replica firearm and a knife, demanding access to additional weapons before fleeing.

He then intentionally drove his car into a group of Westlake High School students standing on a sidewalk, killing Wesley Welling and injuring multiple others.

Ventura County District Attorney's Office Austin Eis appeared at a hearing on Friday 21 February

The Prosecutor, Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee, said she was relieved that his change of plea would spare the families and victims the trauma of a trial and called for a harsh sentence.

"I think it's significant for no other reason than it spares the dozens and dozens of victims, several of whom are still minors, the trauma of coming in and reliving such a traumatic event. Several saw their fellow classmates strewn about the sidewalk. Obviously, one of their classmates lost their lives. So several of them saw him in the last moments of his life. And the trauma of that cannot be understated," said Lee.

"Just the fact that we were able to get a significant sentence and spare them that trauma is huge," she said.

Wesley’s mom Kelly reacted to the change of plea, outside the court.

"As Wesley's family were never going to truly be able to move on. But at least now I know that my daughter is not going to be dragged through going through trial and reliving her brother's murder in a courtroom," said Welling.

"My daughter lost her best friend, and my younger son only had nine years of memories with his brother. So no matter what justice happens, it's never going to be enough to bring Wesley back. We wake up every day without Wesley. I don't have my son," she said.

She paid tribute to her son, who was a student at Westlake High School.

"Wesley was very outgoing. My favorite term was he was a 'golden retriever of the friend group'. Every one of his friends just adored him. He got along with everyone, and. He was just caring, compassionate. And he should still be here. It's just overwhelming every morning. His bed is still made. And not hearing his laugh. His jokes. Never going to see his smile again," she said.

Austin Eis faces 85 years to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after 24 years. He will be sentenced at Ventura Superior Court on April 14.