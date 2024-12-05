2024
Trial date set for man accused of murder of teen at bus stop outside high school

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Westlake High School student Wesley Welling died from injuries he suffered in Tuesday afternoon's car crash near the high school.
Wesley Welling GoFundMe campaign
Westlake High School student Wesley Welling died from injuries he suffered in the fatal car crash near the high school in April 2023

The man accused of the murder of Wesley Welling is set to stand trial on March 12th 2025, or within 60 days thereafter.

15-year-old Wesley Welling died when a driver plowed into a bus stop outside Westlake High School in 2023, in front of his sister and other students.

The man accused of his murder, Austin Eis is now set to stand trial early next year after a series of delays.

Eis did not appear in court in Ventura on Wednesday, but was ordered by the court to appear at a pre-trial conference scheduled for February 13.

"Hopefully there's no other issues that arise and we can get this going so the victims can get closure," Wesley’s mom Kelly Welling told KCLU.

She says it’s been agonizing waiting for the slow wheels of justice to turn, and having the trial date now set for March 12th – or within 60 days thereafter - is a significant step.

"We can't put the situation behind us because we don't have Wesley, but we want to at least put the whole courts and having to go to trial and reliving the details over and over [behind us]," said Kelly.

Austin Eis has entered a not guilty plea to one count of murder, 15 counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, five counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon and one count each of unlawful use of tear gas, false imprisonment with violence, second degree commercial burglary and first-degree residential burglary. He remains in custody without bail.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
