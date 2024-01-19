KCLU honored with four Regional Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards

KCLU has won four prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards from the national Radio Television Digital News Association.

The station won two awards for its coverage of the destructive November 2024 Mountain Fire in Ventura County, which destroyed more than 180 homes.

KCLU’s Lance Orozco won the award for Breaking News Coverage for Inferno! More Than 180 Homes Destroyed By Wind-Whipped Ventura County Wildfire , his live, on-scene coverage of the blaze. Orozco and KCLU Morning Edition Anchor Russ Maloney won the award for Continuing Coverage for Ventura County Firestorm Destroys or Damages More Than 370 Structures , featuring live reporting during the first three days of the fire.

KCLU’s Caroline Feraday won two regional Morrow Awards. She won the award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for her story, America’s first all-female mariachi group brings the rich cultural heritage of Latin America to Santa Barbara County .

Feraday also won the Excellence in Sound award for Why Superman singer took a risky journey to Kyiv to film with the Ukrainian National Orchestra . It was a feature about a famous pop singer who lives in the Conejo Valley and traveled to Ukraine to show his support for the Ukrainian people by performing there.

KCLU is in the RTDNA’s Region 2, and competes with other small-market radio stations in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.