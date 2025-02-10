Ventura County Firestorm Destroys Or Damages More Than 370 Structures

It was a firefighter's nightmare. 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds combined with a dry October and November combined to send a wildfire racing through Ventura County, destroying or damaging 370 structures.

KCLU provided live, on scene coverage from the middle of the Mountain Fire The fire raced through neighborhoods faster than authorities could issue evacuation warnings. We focused on getting essential information to listeners.

This is from our first 24 hours of coverage.

In addition to the live field reporting, we had updates on our website, and via social media.