Ventura County Firestorm Destroys Or Damages More Than 370 Structures

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:04 PM PST

On November 6, 2024, 80 mile an hour winds blew the Mountain Fire out of control. KCLU was on the air minutes after the fire started with live on scene coverage minutes after the blaze started, and followed until the threat eased three days later.

We were literally in the middle of the fire providing live updates.

We provides updates on our website, and via social media as well.

It was a firefighter's nightmare. 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds combined with a dry October and November combined to send a wildfire racing through Ventura County, destroying or damaging 370 structures.

KCLU provided live, on scene coverage from the middle of the Mountain Fire The fire raced through neighborhoods faster than authorities could issue evacuation warnings. We focused on getting essential information to listeners.

This is from our first 24 hours of coverage.

In addition to the live field reporting, we had updates on our website, and via social media.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco