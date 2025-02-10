Ventura County Firestorm Destroys Or Damages More Than 370 Structures
On November 6, 2024, 80 mile an hour winds blew the Mountain Fire out of control. KCLU was on the air minutes after the fire started with live on scene coverage minutes after the blaze started, and followed until the threat eased three days later.
We were literally in the middle of the fire providing live updates.
It was a firefighter's nightmare. 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds combined with a dry October and November combined to send a wildfire racing through Ventura County, destroying or damaging 370 structures.
The fire raced through neighborhoods faster than authorities could issue evacuation warnings.
This is from our first 24 hours of coverage.
