Inferno! More Than 180 Homes Destroyed By Wind Whipped Ventura County Wildfire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:06 PM PST

The Mountain Fire started on November 6, 2024. 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds took the blaze from an agricultural area into a community, destroying or damaging 370 structures.

It was a firefighter's nightmare. 80 mile an hour Santa Ana winds combined with a dry October and November combined to send a wildfire racing through Ventura County, destroying or damaging 370 structures.

KCLU provided live, on scene coverage from the middle of the Mountain. The fire raced through neighborhoods faster than authorities could issue evacuation warnings. We focused on getting essential information to listeners. This is a four minute capsule of some of our live reports during the first few critical hours of the fire.

What made it tougher is this was the day after election day. I was at the station doing live returns for four hours election night, and was then back four hours later to do live morning after local returns. We wrapped up election updates at 9 am....and the fire was reported right around the same time. I did live field reports for the next four days, until the threat eased.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
