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Zombie Glow 5k Fun Run and Walk

Zombie Glow 5k Fun Run and Walk

Grab your glow gear and dress your spookiest — it's time for Santa Barbara County's most electrifying nighttime 5K! This glow-in-the-dark bash is fun for the whole family... furry members included! Dogs & cats and other critters welcome. We'll be joined by special guests Shorty Rossi, Star of Animal Planet’s “Pit Boss” and Suzan Vaughn, Animal Communication Specialist!

4:00 – 5:45 PM — Pre-Party at Blast 825 Brewery Stockyard: vendor booths, silent auction, food, music, a costume contest and Halloween themed fun
6:00 PM — 5K Glow Run/Walk kicks off through Downtown Orcutt.
Until 8:00 PM — After-party fun continues at Blast 825 Brewery Stockyard!

Every step you take helps fund emergency vet care, shelter programs, and youth education for the animals of Santa Barbara County Animal Services and beyond!

825 Blast Stockyard
$15-35
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation
info@sbcanimalcare.org
https://www.sbcanimalcare.org/
825 Blast Stockyard
241 S. Broadway
Orcutt, California 93455