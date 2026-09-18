Learn how to take the train to work and enjoy Free lunch and giveaways.

SBCAG is inviting you to a Train Lunch and Learn at the Santa Barbara Train Station. Tour the train station, learn about shuttle connections, collect free sway and see how the new train serving peak commute times can make your life easier.

Employees commuting from Ventura County and Carpinteria to Santa Barbara are especially encouraged to attend.

Free lunch will be provided on a first some first served basis.

