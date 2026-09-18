NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Train Lunch and Learn

Train Lunch and Learn

Learn how to take the train to work and enjoy Free lunch and giveaways.

SBCAG is inviting you to a Train Lunch and Learn at the Santa Barbara Train Station. Tour the train station, learn about shuttle connections, collect free sway and see how the new train serving peak commute times can make your life easier.

Employees commuting from Ventura County and Carpinteria to Santa Barbara are especially encouraged to attend.

Free lunch will be provided on a first some first served basis.

Santa Barbara Train Station
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG)
805-600-4477
info@sbcag.org
https://www.sbcag.org/train/
Santa Barbara Train Station
209 State Street
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805-600-4477
info@sbcag.org
https://www.sbcag.org/free-lunch-train-station-tours-offer-a-fresh-look-at-the-commute/