Thriller 2026 - Get Scary for Charity!

THRILLER 2026

Saturday, October 24th

Halloween Dance Party 2:00pm / Thriller Performance 3:00pm

Join us…undead or alive!

Every year, World Dance for Humanity hosts Santa Barbara’s Thriller event, a FREE family-friendly dance party and performance. It's part of “Thrill the World,” a global event that happens each year on the Saturday before Halloween. On that day, about 100 dancing Zombies will rise up at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, casting away inhibitions to create a SPOOKTACULAR community experience!

The frightful festivities begin with a community dance party, where you can join in the fun! See dances honoring the legacy of Tim Curry and the Rocky Horror Picture Show and dance along with other spooky-time favorites, all culminating in our THRILLER finale!

Donate to become an event sponsor - all proceeds go to our Nicole Greenwood Rwanda Education Fund.

More info: https://worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller/

